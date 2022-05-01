Three taken into preventive custody in A.P.
East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Sunday issued orders for preventive detention of three persons in connection with their role in ID liquor production and marketing.
In an official release, SP Aiswarya Rastogi said that the three had been taken into custody and sent to Rajahmundry Central Prison based on the orders.
The three have been identified as V. Hari Krishna, V. Mahesh and N. Bharathi.
