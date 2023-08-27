ADVERTISEMENT

Three take oath as TTD member trustees

August 27, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company MD Sudarshan Venu being presented with a memento after he was sworn in as a member trustee of the TTD trust board at Tirumala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Managing Director of Chennai-based TVS Motor Company, Sudarshan Venu, on August 27 (Sunday) was sworn in as a member trustee of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board.

TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam administered the oath to Mr. Venu at Bangaru Vakili inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Venkateswara temple here. In his early thirties, Mr. Venu is said to be the youngest of all the member trustees who have made it to the board in recent decades.

Later, the priests showered Vedasirvachanams on him, while the TTD authorities gave him laddu prasadams and a memento.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, N. Naga Satyam, who is among the 24 nominated members of the new board, took oath as a member trustee. Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, who was appointed Chairman of the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) recently, also took oath as an ex-officio member of the trust board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US