Three take oath as TTD member trustees

August 27, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Managing Director of Chennai-based TVS Motor Company, Sudarshan Venu, on August 27 (Sunday) was sworn in as a member trustee of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board.

TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam administered the oath to Mr. Venu at Bangaru Vakili inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Venkateswara temple here. In his early thirties, Mr. Venu is said to be the youngest of all the member trustees who have made it to the board in recent decades.

Later, the priests showered Vedasirvachanams on him, while the TTD authorities gave him laddu prasadams and a memento.

Meanwhile, N. Naga Satyam, who is among the 24 nominated members of the new board, took oath as a member trustee. Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, who was appointed Chairman of the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) recently, also took oath as an ex-officio member of the trust board.