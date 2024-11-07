Three take oath as members of TTD Trust Board

Three newly nominated members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board took oath on Thursday (November 07) and vowed to uphold the temple’s sanctity and enhance facilities for pilgrims.

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Muni Koteshwar Rao, and Suchitra Ella were administered the oath by Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple.

Speaking to media, Mr. Reddy and Ms. Ella expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, NDA leaders and pledged to work towards the temple’s development.

The new board comprises 25 trustees and four ex-officio members. So far, 18 members, including the Chairman, have taken oath with three more members expected to take oath on Friday.

Meanwhile, TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu inspected the Kakulamanu Dibba dumping yard where he inquired from the officials about the process involved in the segregation of dry and wet waste.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.