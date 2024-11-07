 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three take oath as members of TTD Trust Board

The newly sworn-in members pledge to uphold the sanctity of the temple

Published - November 07, 2024 03:18 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Three newly nominated members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board took oath on Thursday (November 07) and vowed to uphold the temple’s sanctity and enhance facilities for pilgrims.

G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Muni Koteshwar Rao, and Suchitra Ella were administered the oath by Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple.

Speaking to media, Mr. Reddy and Ms. Ella expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, NDA leaders and pledged to work towards the temple’s development.

The new board comprises 25 trustees and four ex-officio members. So far, 18 members, including the Chairman, have taken oath with three more members expected to take oath on Friday.

Meanwhile, TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu inspected the Kakulamanu Dibba dumping yard where he inquired from the officials about the process involved in the segregation of dry and wet waste.

Published - November 07, 2024 03:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.