Three suspected dead due to diarrhoea in Kurnool

April 15, 2022 07:30 IST

The victims reportedly took contaminated water.

Three persons are suspected to have died of diarrhea after drinking contaminated water at Jambuladinne village of Allagadda mandal.

The deceased were identified as M. Chantanna, 75, who died on Wednesday night, Ashwini, 15, who died the same day in the afternoon, and D. Bhaktudu, 55, had died on Tuesday night.

Another 35 persons are getting treated at the local Primary Health centre, along with Allgadda and Nandyal government hospitals.

Allagadda MLA Gangula Brijendranath Reddy, former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and officials rushed to the village on Thursday and reviewed the situation.

The villagers complained of dirty drinking water supply.

Medical teams led by Kurnool district medical and health officer M. Rama Giddaiah, Nandyal district medical and health officer Prabhavathi along with Revenue officials visited the village on Thursday and started a medical camp.

The DMHO, however, attributed the deaths to natural causes.