Three persons suffer injuries trying to burn CM’s effigy at TDP office

September 09, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Three TDP activists suffered injuries when they tried to burn Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s effigy, protesting the arrest of former Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Policemen who tried to stop the party activists had a narrow escape.

Track Chandrababu Naidu arrest live updates here

The incident occurred at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State office, located at Mangalagiri, on Saturday, when some TDP activists tried to burn the effigy of the CM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flames erupted suddenly when an activist, Sahenshaw, poured petrol on the effigy and lit it. He suffered burns on his hands and legs, and two others suffered minor injuries.

They were rushed to a hospital, and the situation was peaceful, said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT