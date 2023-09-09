Three persons suffer injuries trying to burn CM’s effigy at TDP office

September 09, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Three TDP activists suffered injuries when they tried to burn Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s effigy, protesting the arrest of former Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Policemen who tried to stop the party activists had a narrow escape.

The incident occurred at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State office, located at Mangalagiri, on Saturday, when some TDP activists tried to burn the effigy of the CM.

Flames erupted suddenly when an activist, Sahenshaw, poured petrol on the effigy and lit it. He suffered burns on his hands and legs, and two others suffered minor injuries.

They were rushed to a hospital, and the situation was peaceful, said the police.