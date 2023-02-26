ADVERTISEMENT

Three students of PES Medical College killed in car crash near Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh

February 26, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - CHITTOOR

They were on their way to attend a marriage; Naidu expresses shock, and offers condolences to the bereaved family members

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Three medicos were killed on the spot when their car hit another car from behind, rolled over several times, landed on the opposite side of the road, and got crushed under the wheels of a lorry coming in that direction, at Settipalle village on the outskirts of Kuppam on the Palamaner Road in Chittoor district in the early hours of February 26 (Sunday).

The Kuppam police said the three medicos of PES Medical College were on their way to Kuppam town to attend the marriage of their classmate.

The police said that people passing by rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the mangled car.

The deceased were identified as Vikas and Kalyan (house surgeons), and Praveen, a third-year student.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Kuppam for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who represents Kuppam constituency in the Legislative Assembly, expressed deep shock at the tragic death of three medicos. Terming it as unfortunate, he extended his condolences to the bereaved family members.

