HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three students of PES Medical College killed in car crash near Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh

They were on their way to attend a marriage; Naidu expresses shock, and offers condolences to the bereaved family members

February 26, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Three medicos were killed on the spot when their car hit another car from behind, rolled over several times, landed on the opposite side of the road, and got crushed under the wheels of a lorry coming in that direction, at Settipalle village on the outskirts of Kuppam on the Palamaner Road in Chittoor district in the early hours of February 26 (Sunday).

The Kuppam police said the three medicos of PES Medical College were on their way to Kuppam town to attend the marriage of their classmate.

The police said that people passing by rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the mangled car.

The deceased were identified as Vikas and Kalyan (house surgeons), and Praveen, a third-year student.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Kuppam for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who represents Kuppam constituency in the Legislative Assembly, expressed deep shock at the tragic death of three medicos. Terming it as unfortunate, he extended his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.