Three students of a school die of illness in 10 days

KOYYALAGUDEM

07 December 2021 01:38 IST

Probe ordered, schools in village closed for two days

Three students of a government school died due to ill-health at Bodigudem village in the last 10 days in West Godavari district and the local people blame food contamination and fevers for the deaths.

The victims, students of the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), died in various hospitals.

Officials of the Medical and Health Department arranged a medical camp in the village and were monitoring the situation.

Collector Kartikeya Misra directed the education officials to declare a two-day holiday for the schools in the village.

Joint Collector (Development) Himanshu Shukla visited the colonies and interacted with the local people on Monday. He enquired with the doctors camping there about the situation.

“Two deaths were reported on November 25 and 26 and another boy died on December 4. An inquiry has been ordered into the deaths of the children,” Mr. Himanshu Shukla told The Hindu.

J. Srinu (13), Class VIII, died of typhoid, K. Prasanth (14), Class IX, died with TB and M. Madhu (12), Class IX, died of Acute Lymphoid Leukaemia, he said.

Mr. Kartikeya directed the officials to sanitise the local schools, collect water and food samples and blood samples from patients for analysis. He told the officials to chlorinate water tanks and take up anti-larval operations in the village.

District Education Officer C.V. Renuka and other officials met the parents of the students and were monitoring the situation.

14 fall sick

Meanwhile, about 14 students of Minority Gurukul Patasala in Machilipatnam fell sick on Monday. They were admitted to a hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

Doctors said the students were suffering from fever.

Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah visited the hospital and enquired about their health. He asked Collector J. Nivas to ensure proper treatment for the children.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, who spoke with the Education, Revenue and Medical and Health Department officials on the two incidents, directed them to take steps to prevent the outbreak of fevers and provide medical care for the sick students..