Three students drowned in stream

Three students drowned while five other students were rescued by local people when they went for a swim in the Katleru stream at Daamunuru village of Veerulapadu mandal in Krishna district.

All of them belong to Narasimharaopalem village in the Veerulapadu mandal. According to Nandigama Circle Inspector (Rural) K. Sateesh, the deceased have been identified as P. Gopi Reddy, Seelam Srinivasa Reddy and D. Ravindar Reddy.

The locals and police have fished out the bodies and investigation is on.

The group of eight students went to the stream to enjoy the leave declared in the wake of alert over the spread of coronavirus. The police sent the deceased bodies to the local hospital in Nandigama for post-mortem.