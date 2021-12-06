Three students die mysteriously in last ten days in West Godavari district

KOYYALAGUDEM

06 December 2021 15:15 IST

In a separate incident, about ten students studying in Gurukul Patasala, in Machilipatnam, fell sick on Monday

Three students of government schools died due to ill health in Bodigudem village, in the last ten days in West Godavari district. Villagers allege that the students died with food contamination and fever.

Students studying in Zilla Parishad High School and Mandal Parishad School died in various hospitals in the last few days. Officials of the Medical and Health department arranged a medical camp and were monitoring the situation.

Collector Kartikeya Misra, who enquired into the mysterious deaths, directed the Education Department officials to declare two days holidays for schools in the village.

Joint Collector (Development) Himanshu Shukla, who rushed to Bodigudem village on Monday, visited the colonies and interacted with the locals. He spoke with the doctors who camped in the village.

“Two deaths were reported on November 24 and 25 and another boy died on December 4. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the deaths of the children,” Mr. Shukla told The Hindu.

Mr. Kartikeya directed the officials to sanitize the schools, collect water, food and blood samples from the patients and sent them for analysis. He instructed the Medical and Health, Revenue and Rural Water Supply officials to chlorinate water tanks and take up anti-larval operations in Bodigudem village.

District Education Officer C.V. Renuka and other officials met the parents and were monitoring the situation.

Ten students fall sick

In a separate incident, about ten students studying in Gurukul Patasala, in Machilipatnam, fell sick on Monday. They were admitted to hospital and their condition is stable. Doctors said the students were suffering with fever.

Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the students. He asked Collector J. Nivas to provide better treatment for the children.