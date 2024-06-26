GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three street children reunited with their families in Kurnool

Officials form two teams to conduct inspections in the city as part of year-long observance of International Street Children’s Day

Published - June 26, 2024 06:28 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
A team of officials on a mission to address the issue of street children at the DLSA Bhavan in Kurnool on Wednesday.

As part of year-long observance of International Street Children’s Day, a collaborative effort led by Kurnool District Legal Services Secretary B. Leela Venkata Seshadri and Deputy Commissioner of Labour Venkateshwarlu was initiated to address the issues faced by the street children, on Wednesday.

District officials from the Women Development and Child Welfare, District Medical Health, Police, Education, and Juvenile Welfare Departments, and National Child Labour Project and Child Helpline 1098 formed two teams that conducted comprehensive inspections in various areas of Kurnool city.

The initiative resulted in the identification of three street boys in public places. Later, the officials provided counselling to the children and their families and subsequently facilitated their reunion with family members and educational support through the District Child Welfare Committee. This effort was made possible through the collaborative participation of all relevant departments, the DLSA secretary said. “The overarching goal is to create a child-friendly district, and this coordinated approach exemplifies the commitment towards achieving that objective,” he said.

