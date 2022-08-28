Three-storey commercial complex gutted in Anantapur

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
August 28, 2022 15:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-storey commercial complex in the Uma Nagar locality of the busy old city went up in fire in the early hours of August 28 when fire broke out in one of the several businesses being run in the complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the fire broke out between 3.30 a.m. and 4 a.m., there was no casualty or injury reported till 10 a.m. Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and local corporator rushed to the spot and ensured all coordination was done properly with the Municipal Corporation officials.

The Fire Department got a call at 4 a.m. and immediately rushed with three fire tenders available in the city and vacated all the residential and commercial properties adjacent to it.

An LPG cylinder exploded in the kitchen of the ground floor hotel and fuelled the fire. The Fire personnel could, however, take out six other cylinders from the complex reducing the danger of further blasts, the District Fire Officer V. Sreenivas Reddy told The Hindu.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A fourth fire tender was requisitioned from Dharmavaram and 40 fire personnel under the guidance of the DFO, Assistant District Fire Officer N. Aswatha and Dharmavaram Senior Fire Officer Raju could successfully douse the flames by 10 a.m.

“We have begun clearing the place to ensure there were no more inflammable goods inside the complex, which houses a godown, a hotel, and shops,” said Mr. Sreenivas.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

All patients from the Amma Hospital, opposite the commercial complex, were evacuated to rule out any possibility of fire spreading to the hospital.

The cause of fire was being investigated and the extent of loss being estimated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
fire

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app