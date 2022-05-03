Three SSC exam students injured in two accidents in Anantapur

Anantapur District Education Officer K. Samuel (in yellow shirt) interacting with a student undergoing treatment at GGH Anantapur after meeting with an accident while returning from SSC Examination in Vidapanakal on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Three students writing the Secondary School Certificate(SSC) final examination were injured in two different accidents in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts on Monday.

Two students of Havaligi Zilla Parishad High School in Anantapur district, who were returning from Vidapanakal Model School examination centre in an autorickshaw, met with an accident when a cow suddenly came in front of the vehicle. One student, Harijan Akhila, is said to be in a serious condition and has been shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment.

The other girl, Kuruba Shailaja, suffered an injury in the left arm, but is out of danger and being treated at the Government General Hospital at Anantapur. District Education Officer K. Samuel visited the student undergoing treatment at GGH Anantapur.

In another incident at Vignan School at Somandepalli, a 10th Class student suffered injuries when the fan in the examination room fell on her and one of the wings hit her on the face below left eye. The Somandepalli police and school headmaster immediately took the girl to a government doctor. She continued her examination after treatment.

This is the third accident in the last one week involving X standard students of Havaligi. On the first day, a girl was injured and on the second day, a boy was injured while travelling on the stretch between Vidapanakal and Havaligi (12-km). The stretch between Karakamukkala and Havaligi is very bad and frequent accidents take place, the school teachers said.