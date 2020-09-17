Three silver lion idols of Vijayawada Durga temple chariot stolen

VIJAYAWADA

17 September 2020 16:30 IST

Three silver lion idols fixed on the chariot (ratham) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvaarla Devastanam were found missing.

Following a complaint lodged by temple Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) N. Ramesh Babu, a case has been registered by the One Town Police.

The gold appraiser of the devastanam and other officials confirmed that the silver idols were stolen. Police are inquiring on when the idols were stolen, West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Sudhakar said.

According to the inventory documents of the Devastanam, the management has prepared the silver chariot in April 2002, for the temple and arranged four silver lion idols, weighing about 3.3 kg each — of which, three idols were missing.

A couple of days ago, the temple authorities noticed the theft of the idols. The chariot was placed at Mahamandapam, Mr. Ramesh Babu said.

One Town CI P. Venkateshwarlu said the police are inquiring the temple and stores incharge on when the ratham was taken out last.

"We will observe the photographs and videos of the chariot, when it was taken in the procession during utsavams," the CI said.

"The chariot was covered with a tarpaulin cover at the Magamandapam. We are trying for recent CCTV footages, if any," Mr. Venkateswarlu told The Hindu.