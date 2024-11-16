 />
Three sheds occupied by construction labourers gutted in fire in Tirumala

Published - November 16, 2024 08:04 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out on Saturday near the Pachikalva Gangamma Temple, close to the barbers’ quarters in Tirumala, destroying three temporary zinc-sheet sheds occupied by construction laborers.

According to the police, the sheds, home to three families, were completely gutted, with all household belongings reduced to ashes. Fire personnel reached the spot and extinguished the flames before they could spread further.

No casualties were reported as the workers were away at their respective job sites during the mishap. However, a lone woman, who is speech-impaired and illiterate, was present during the incident, was traumatised by the accident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.

