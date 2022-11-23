Three serial burglars nabbed in Nellore, valuables worth ₹7.41 lakhs seized

November 23, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - NELLORE

Nellore police, on November 23 (Wednesday), nabbed three persons accused of serial burglaries and recovered valuables worth over ₹7.41 lakhs from them.

According Kandukur Deputy Superintendent of Police K Srinivasulu, the prime accused K. Lokesh (20), along with his aides D. Sai Kumar (26) and E. Ram Naresh (26), conducted recces of isolated houses at nights in Kandukur, Kavali, Kanigiri and Pamur areas before breaking in. Allegedly, the accused have even looted cash boxes from grocery shops by tricking the shopkeepers.

A police team led by Rural Circle Inspector G. Venkat Rao arrested the accused and opened a suspect sheet against the prime accused who has a history of crime and recieved imprisonment for similar crimes.