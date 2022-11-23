Three serial burglars nabbed in Nellore, valuables worth ₹7.41 lakhs seized

November 23, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - NELLORE

S. Murali

Nellore police, on November 23 (Wednesday), nabbed three persons accused of serial burglaries and recovered valuables worth over ₹7.41 lakhs from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

According Kandukur Deputy Superintendent of Police K Srinivasulu, the prime accused K. Lokesh (20), along with his aides D. Sai Kumar (26) and E. Ram Naresh (26), conducted recces of isolated houses at nights in Kandukur, Kavali, Kanigiri and Pamur areas before breaking in. Allegedly, the accused have even looted cash boxes from grocery shops by tricking the shopkeepers.

A police team led by Rural Circle Inspector G. Venkat Rao arrested the accused and opened a suspect sheet against the prime accused who has a history of crime and recieved imprisonment for similar crimes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US