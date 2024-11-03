Three senior IAS officers get new postings in A.P.

The government transferred three senior IAS officers on Sunday. A G.O. (Rt No. 1884) to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad.

Cherukuri Sreedhar, Director of Industries (DoI), has been posted as Kadapa District Collector in the existing vacancy.

AP Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G. Lakshmisha has been posted as NTR District Collector in place of G. Srijana, who was recently shifted to Telangana.

AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation MD M. Abhishikth Kishore has been given full additional charge as the DoI until further orders.