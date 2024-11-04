ADVERTISEMENT

Three runaway Yanadi tribe children traced, restored to family

Published - November 04, 2024 09:22 am IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The siblings went missing from their homes at Kalekhanpeta on November 1 and were traced at Tammirasa village in Krishna district, says Superintendent of Police Gangadhar Rao

The Hindu Bureau

The police with the missing children at Tammirasa village, near Nandiwada in Krishna district on Sunday.

Three children of Yanadi tribe who went missing from their homes at Kalekhanpeta in Machilipatnam were traced on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The children were traced within 24 hours of receiving a complaint and handed over to their father, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao.

The siblings, Tummala Srinivasulu (8), Durga Rao (6) and Nageswara Rao (3), went missing on November 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint lodged by their father T. Raghavulu, an agricultural worker, the Inaguduru police registered a case, Mr. Gangadhar Rao said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Srinivasulu and Durga Rao are studying in the Special Municipal School at Kalekhanpeta. They left home along with Nageswara Rao and did not return,” he said.

“Ten special teams have been constituted to trace them. They have been traced at Tammirasa village, near Nandiwada in Krishna district on Sunday evening,” Mr. Gangadhar Rao told The Hindu.

“We are investigating how and why they went up to Tammirasa village. The case is being probed from all angles,” the SP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US