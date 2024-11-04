Three runaway Yanadi tribe children traced, restored to family

Three children of Yanadi tribe who went missing from their homes at Kalekhanpeta in Machilipatnam were traced on Sunday.

The children were traced within 24 hours of receiving a complaint and handed over to their father, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao.

The siblings, Tummala Srinivasulu (8), Durga Rao (6) and Nageswara Rao (3), went missing on November 1.

Following a complaint lodged by their father T. Raghavulu, an agricultural worker, the Inaguduru police registered a case, Mr. Gangadhar Rao said.

“Srinivasulu and Durga Rao are studying in the Special Municipal School at Kalekhanpeta. They left home along with Nageswara Rao and did not return,” he said.

“Ten special teams have been constituted to trace them. They have been traced at Tammirasa village, near Nandiwada in Krishna district on Sunday evening,” Mr. Gangadhar Rao told The Hindu.

“We are investigating how and why they went up to Tammirasa village. The case is being probed from all angles,” the SP said.