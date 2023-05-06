ADVERTISEMENT

Three ruling party ZPTCs walk out of meeting over non-release of 15th Finance Commission funds

May 06, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three YSRCP ZPTC members protesting with placards against the non-release of the 15th Finance Commission Funds to mandals at ZP general body meeting in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Three YSRCP Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members of the undivided Anantapur district walked out of the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Saturday, unhappy with the reply of Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Usha Shreecharan and ZP chairperson Boya Girijamma on the 15th Finance Commission funds. 

Vajrakarur ZPTC member Tejaswini held a placard in her hand and rose to seek reply from the ZP chairperson and the Minister why the funds under 15th Finance Commission had not been sent to the mandal for works to be taken up in villages. “I, being the granddaughter of former Uravakonda MLA Gopinath, am unable to face the questions from people during the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme,” said Ms. Tejaswini.

In her support came the Obuldevaracheruvu and Gummagatta mandal ZPTC members, who vociferously questioned Collector M. Gouthami, the ZP chairperson and the Minister on why, with elections just a year away, the funds had not been released, why the ZPTC members had not been apprised of when and for which works the funds would be released.

Ms. Tejaswini said cement had not been released for laying of concrete roads, even after two-and-a-half years of their election. Children and the elderly were finding it difficult to walk on the muddy kutcha roads. The three ZPTC members walked out of the general body meeting in protest. The meeting could hardly take up the agenda with any fruitful outcome.

