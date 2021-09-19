Three roads in State declared as national highways

Vijayawada

19 September 2021 00:55 IST

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has declared three roads in Andhra Pradesh as national highways and issued draft notifications to that effect.

They are Amalapuram (NH-216) - Ravulapalem (NH-216A) via Palivela; Pedana (NH-216)-Lakshmipuram (NH-30) via Vissannapet; and Mancherial (Telangana)-Vijayawada greenfield alignment (part of Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor), according to tweets by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Responding to it, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the new national highways would give a fillip to highway connectivity in the State and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Gadkari for sanctioning the projects.