Three returning from Chennai die in road accident in Prakasam

The victims were returning to their home town of Ongole

S. Murali ONGOLE
October 14, 2022 18:35 IST

Police personnel examining the mangled car on the outskirts of Ongole on Friday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Three persons were crushed to death when a car coming from Chennai hit a truck on the Chennai-Kolkata highway at Pellur, on the outskirts of Ongole on Friday.

The police said that the mishap occurred when G. Pawan Kumar (40) who was driving the car tried to overtake the truck while approaching towards RISE Engineering College. Pawan Kumar and two other on board—Parameswara Rao (44) and Srinivasa Rao(44) —died on the spot. The police shifted the bodies to the Government General Hospital (GGH) for post-mortem.

