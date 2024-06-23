ADVERTISEMENT

Three red sanders operatives from Tamil Nadu nabbed in Annamayya

Published - June 23, 2024 08:36 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

Task Force police showing the arrest of three smuggling operatives at Sanipaya range in Annamayya district on Sunday.

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) arrested three operatives from Tamil Nadu in the Sanipaya area of the Annamayya district.

The operation, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Chenchubabu, resulted in the seizure of four logs, one car and one motorcycle. The accused were identified as Vijayakumar (37), Mohanavel (25), and Sakthivel (27) from Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district.

The trio tried to evade while being spotted loading the logs into a car in the Mudumpadu forest area. They were apprehended and taken to the Tirupati Task Force police station, where legal proceedings have been initiated.

Task Force Inspector is leading the investigation, besides despatching additional teams to comb the Sanipaya range to flush out remaining smuggling operatives.

