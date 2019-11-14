Three policemen suspended in Guntur

Three police constables were suspended by Superintendent of Police (Guntur Rural) Ch. Vijaya Rao on charges of impersonation and criminal intimidation of complainants.

Police constable K. David Raju and his colleague, working at Dachepalli police station, were charged with forging the signature of the SP on an official letter transferring 20 police constables.

The policemen further posted the letter on the WhatsApp group of the police station.

Mr. Vijaya Rao, taking a serious view of the incident, ordered a departmental inquiry and suspended the two constables.

In yet another incident, a police constable working at Gurazala Police Station, Y. Nagaraju, was suspended after he reportedly threatened a complainant. The policeman is also charged in a case at Durgi police station.

The SP, based on a departmental inquiry, issued the suspension orders on Wednesday.