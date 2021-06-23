Three police stations bag ISO certification

VIJAYAWADA

23 June 2021 23:14 IST

Three police stations in Krishna district bagged International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification.

ISO auditing officer Shivaiah presented the certificates at Mylavaram police station on Wednesday.

Tiruvuru MLA Kokkiligadda Rakshananidhi, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Mallika Garg, and Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu took part.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said it was a matter of pride that three police stations in Nuzvid division in the district were awarded ISO 9001-2015 certificates for maintaining high standards at the international level.

Earlier, Disha Mahila Police Station and Chilakalapudi police station were awarded ISO certification in the district, Ms. Garg said.

Circle inspectors and Station House Officers of Nuzvid division participated in the programme.