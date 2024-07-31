Three police officers suspended in TDP office attack case

Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi on July 31 (Wednesday) suspended three police officers including Circle Inspector V. Bhushanam, and two Sub-Inspectors for their alleged mishandling of the case related to mob attack and vandalisation of the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government. The IG also ordered a departmental inquiry against two more officers in the case.

Based on a departmental inquiry report submitted by the Guntur Superintendent of Police on the alleged mishandling of the case, the IG initiated departmental action on the accused officers.

The inquiry report revealed that the police officials, who were entrusted with the investigation of the case, did not even collect the CCTV footage. “There was willful negligence on the part of the investigating officers at every stage of probe,” said the report.

At that time, these accused police officers did not even register the names of the people involved in the crime. Instead, these officers allegedly tried to mislead the case by adopting wrong methodology, according to the highly placed sources.

“The case is being investigated from all angles and the accused will be arrested shortly,” Mr. Tripathi told The Hindu.