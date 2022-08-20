Three players from A.P. chosen for India's soft tennis team

The team to compete in World Tour International Soft Tennis Championship-2022 in Thailand

Three soft tennis players from Andhra Pradesh have been selected to represent the Indian team in the International Soft Tennis Federation's (ISTF) World Tour International Soft Tennis Championship-2022, scheduled to be held in Thailand from August 21 to 29.

In a release on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association (APSTA) general secretary Daram Naveen said the three players chosen from the city included N. Anusha of SRR & CVR Government Degree College, S. Veahith of KL Deemed to be University and M. Yudhir of Nalanda Vidyaniketan.

Mr. Naveen said the three players are part of the 41-member team that left for Thailand on Saturday. Soft tennis players from the State were performing well at national and international levels, he said.

APSTA president Valle Srinu Babu, treasurer Abdul Kareen, District Sports Authority, NTR, Chief Executive Officer U. Srinivasa Rao and chief coach S.A. Azeez congratulated the players.