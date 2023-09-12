HamberMenu
Three persons of a family found dead in Vizianagaram

Family disputes and financial problems were said to be the main reasons for taking the extreme step.

September 12, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons of a family allegedly ended their lives, in Chintalapalem of Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district in the early hours of September 12. According to police, the deceased were identified as Mohammed Mohinuddin (43), Samsunisha (39) and Fatima Zaheera (age not known yet).

They all belonged to Marripalem of Visakhapatnam. Family disputes and financial problems were said to be the main reasons for taking the extreme step. Later, their bodies were found floating in a well used for agricultural purposes and the local police were informed about it.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police S. Deepika directed Kothavalasa police personnel to hand over the bodies to the relatives after post-mortem. An investigation is on.

(People having suicidal tendencies can Dial 100, or 1Life at 78930 78930.)

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the numbers provided in this link.

