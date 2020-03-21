Three persons of a family ‘end life’

Three persons of a family allegedly committed suicide at Kothapeta village of Jalumuru mandal in Srikakulam district in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the local police, Kothapeta resident Sankara Rao (36) had taken a loan from some fellow villagers, who were now insisting on repayment.

After a tussle, the moneylenders allegedly took away Sankara Rao’s two-wheeler. Unable to bear the humiliation, Sankara Rao allegedly consumed poison along with his wife Kalavati (30) and daughter Gitanjali (10). Neighbours and relatives who found them in an unconscious condition rushed them to a private hospital in Narasannapeta, where they died while undergoing treatment.