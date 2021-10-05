Three persons, including Odisha police constable, arrested, 402 kg dry ganja seized

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 October 2021 21:18 IST

The district police arrested three persons, including a police constable of Odisha, while they were allegedly transporting around 402 kg dry ganja in a van near Ginjarthi Junction under the K.D.Peta police station limits, in the Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

Based on credible information, teams of police from Koyyuru and K.D. Peta have intercepted a vehicle near Ginjarthi and busted the ganja case.

The arrested were identified as Madhusudhan Bhumiya (33) of Lakshmipur, Koraput of Odisha, a police constable, Ashish Kumar (34) of Odisha and S. Somaraju of Rallagedda in Chintapalle mandal.

According to the police, the accused had said that they had procured ganja from several places of Odisha and were heading towards NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh. The accused reportedly told the police that as there is a possible threat of robbers in the Odisha route, they took the ganja through the Andhra Pradesh route.

The district police also said that on August 29, this year, around 1,710 kg ganja worth ₹1.7 crore, was seized at Koyyuru region. The accused, who were caught on Tuesday are also the prime accused in that case, the police said.