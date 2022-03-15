Gold, silver ornaments worth about ₹20 lakh were recovered from them

The Chittoor police on Monday arrested a three-member gang, notorious for house break-ins all over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and seized silver and gold ornaments worth about ₹20 lakh and a car at Kanipakam Cross.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media here that a gradual spurt was seen in the house break-in cases in the western mandals of Chittoor district last month.

A special party was formed after receiving several complaints from the public. After receiving information about the movement of three persons in a car on the Aragonda-Kanipakam road on Monday, the special party rushed to the Kanipakam junction and intercepted the vehicle and held the trio. Preliminary investigation led to the seizures.

The trio, identified as Thota Prasad(39) of Ghantasala village of Krishna district, Kankanala Vinod (30) of Thurumella village of Guntur district and T. Bharat Kumar(23) of Tavanampalle village of Chittoor district, formed a gang while serving sentences at a jail in Telangana.

After their release in January this year, they started breaking into houses. The trio has a criminal history with over 50 cases of house break-ins, vehicle-lifting, chain snatchings, and pickpockets. Cases were booked against them at Vijayawada, Ongole, Tenali, Vizag, and other places in Telangana.

The trio was sent for remand at sub-jail here. A case was booked, and further investigation is on.