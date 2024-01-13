ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons get life imprisonment for murdering girl in Kadapa

January 13, 2024 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

A court in Kadapa on January 12 (Friday) awarded life imprisonment to three persons after convicting them in a murder case.

Balaraju Charan (22), G. Nayab Rasool (20) and P. Narasimha (20) were convicted of murdering a 19-year-old girl for rejecting the love proposal made by Charan. The trio slit the throat of the girl and inflicted 24 stab injuries on her body near Chintalacheruvu in Badvel mandal on June 18, 2021.

The Badvel police arrested the trio and hastened the trial process. Kadapa Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal appreciated the Badvel police for fast-tracking the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US