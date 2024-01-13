Three persons get life imprisonment for murdering girl in Kadapa

January 13, 2024 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - KADAPA

A court in Kadapa on January 12 (Friday) awarded life imprisonment to three persons after convicting them in a murder case.

Balaraju Charan (22), G. Nayab Rasool (20) and P. Narasimha (20) were convicted of murdering a 19-year-old girl for rejecting the love proposal made by Charan. The trio slit the throat of the girl and inflicted 24 stab injuries on her body near Chintalacheruvu in Badvel mandal on June 18, 2021.

The Badvel police arrested the trio and hastened the trial process. Kadapa Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal appreciated the Badvel police for fast-tracking the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.