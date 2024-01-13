GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three persons get life imprisonment for murdering girl in Kadapa

January 13, 2024 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

A court in Kadapa on January 12 (Friday) awarded life imprisonment to three persons after convicting them in a murder case.

Balaraju Charan (22), G. Nayab Rasool (20) and P. Narasimha (20) were convicted of murdering a 19-year-old girl for rejecting the love proposal made by Charan. The trio slit the throat of the girl and inflicted 24 stab injuries on her body near Chintalacheruvu in Badvel mandal on June 18, 2021.

The Badvel police arrested the trio and hastened the trial process. Kadapa Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal appreciated the Badvel police for fast-tracking the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.