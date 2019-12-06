Three from Telangana killed in a road accident near Kadapa

Three persons travelling in a car were killed in a major road accident in Railway Kodur mandal of Kadapa district in the early hours of Friday.
The three were coming from Kankal in Vikarabad district of Telangana State to Tirupati on a pilgrimage, when the four-wheeler reportedly overturned near Raghavarajupuram village.
The deceased were identified as driver Balaraju, a male inmate Prasanth and an unidentified woman. Three more persons who sustained injuries were rushed to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati. Railway Kodur police rushed to the spot, and are investigating to ascertain the cause of the accident.
