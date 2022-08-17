Three persons detained under PD Act for ID liquor manufacture, sale

₹3.97 crore worth of liquor destroyed: Kurnool SP Siddharth Kaushal

Special Correspondent KURNOOL
August 17, 2022 16:22 IST

The Kurnool Police and Special Enforcement Bureau officials on Tuesday detained three persons under Preventive Detention Act for reportedly selling Illicitly Distilled(ID) liquor in Adoni division of the district.

This is the second such case of detaining people under the PD Act after arresting three persons in April this year, said Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal here at a press conference.

Those detained on Tuesday were identified as Erukula Muniswamyy,37, of Adoni, Boya Dasappa,39, also from Adoni, and Chippagiri Govindappa, 52, hailing from Peravali in Maddikera mandal.

Mr. Siddharth Kaushal said the trio was habitual offenders and involved in the manufacturing of ID liquor and sale and as part of stringent action against such people the police sent a proposal to the District Collector P. Koteswara Rao, who passed the order of detention for one year, the SP added.

Police and the SEB were focussing on the Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) that was being brought from Karnataka and Telangana and serious action was being taken by passing a district externment proceedings, he started. For the protection of Public Health and Safety, the SEB had booked 1231 cases of ID liquor, arrested 1287, destroyed 12,803 liters of arrack seized, and destroyed 2,98,970 liters of jaggery wash along with seizing 21,406 kg of jaggery, he said.

Bindover cases were also booked against 241 persons for the manufacture of ID liquor, while 228 were bound over for bootlegging. In 35 cases when they breached the bindover bond conditions, a deposit of Rs.4.64 lakh was forfeited by them. The police also destroyed 42,165 liters of ID and NDPL liquor that was valued at Rs.3.97 crore.

