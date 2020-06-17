Three persons commit suicide in Anantapur

Three persons including an old couple committed suicide in Anantapur district on Wednesday in two separate incidents. Unable to bear the problems arising out of health issues, Sudhakar, 60, and his wife Ramulamma, 58, committed suicide by consuming poison at Hariancheruvu village in Chennekothapalli mandal of the district in the early hours, said C.K. Palli Sub-Inspector Md. Rafi.
When neighbours did not get any response from the couple in the morning, they informed the police, who broke open the main door to find a suicide note, which said despite two consecutive spine operations, Sudhakar was unable to bear the pain and Ramulamma too had some health issues. Their children stay in Tadipatri and have been informed about the incident.
In the second incident in NSP Kottala village of Mudigubba mandal, a 62-year-old man was found hanging from a tree on the village outskirts. The man was identified as K. Venkataramudu and two of his sons allegedly fought over the landed property with him. He was also feeling lonely after his wife’s death five years ago, the Patnam Sub-Inspector D. Srinivasulu said.
There is always someone to talk to, at 100; 99898 19191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com
