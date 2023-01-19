ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons commit suicide in a span of one week on SDSC-SHAR campus

January 19, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Three instances of suicide reported in one week have rattled the isolated campus of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR).

Sub-Inspector Vikas Singh of Uttar Pradesh had taken the extreme step by shooting himself with his service weapon on Monday night. The incident came close on the heels of the suicide by a constable, Chintamani, hailing from Chhattisgarh, early in the day.

Vikas Singh’s wife Priya Singh, who had come all the way from Uttar Pradesh to receive her husband’s body on Tuesday, ended her life in the guest house room the same night, reportedly unable to overcome the trauma.

Priya’s brother, who accompanied her to Sriharikota, was fast asleep when she took the extreme step, the police said.

Though there were reports that financial problems drove Vikas Singh to take the extreme step, his family denied the same.

The Sriharikota police filed a case and were investigating.

(Those suffering from suicidal tendency can dial 100 for counselling).

