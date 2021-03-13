Three persons arrested with 64 kg ganja

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 March 2021 20:32 IST

Accused reportedly trying to take it to Tamil Nadu

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) along with the Chodavaram police conducted a raid and arrested three persons while they were allegedly transporting about 64 kg ganja in a car near Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday morning.

The seized ganja is valued at about ₹1.64 lakh in the Agency area of the district, but it could be to the tune of ₹7 lakh in other States. According to the officials, in order to escape police attention, the accused hid the ganja in the boot of the car. It was learnt that the accused were allegedly trying to shift the ganja to Tamil Nadu.

