Three persons arrested for ‘teasing’ visitors at Odalarevu beach in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh

October 17, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons have been arrested on Tuesday for teasing a three-member family while the latter was returning from the Odalarevu beach under Allavaram police station limits in Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.  The accused have been identified as M. Pawan Murali Krishna, Y. Ganesh Venkata Hanuram and Akkula Siva.

In an official release, Amalapuram DSP M. Ambika Prasad has said that the three women belonging to the same family were reportedly teased by the accused while they were turning from the beach in their own car on October 15.

The police swung into the action based on a written complaint lodged by the family. “The accused have been produced before a local court on Tuesday. A case has been registered and investigation is on, said Mr. Ambika Prasad.

