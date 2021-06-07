Three paediatric multi-speciality hospitals to come up in State

VIJAYAWADA

07 June 2021 23:43 IST

Ramp up medical facilities for children ahead of ‘third wave’, says Jagan

In view of the likely third wave of COVID-19 infections which may have more impact on children, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials concerned to make arrangements to set up three multi-speciality paediatric hospitals at Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and in the Krishna-Guntur region in addition to ramping up of paediatric infrastructure in the existing hospitals and clinics across the State.

Each multi-speciality paediatric hospital is likely to cost ₹180 crore.

At a review meeting held on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to create awareness among parents on the impact of the ‘third wave’ of COVID-19 in children and its intensity. He asked them to provide training to ASHA and health workers on identifying COVID-19 symptoms among children.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that paediatric wards should be set up in all teaching hospitals following national standards and directed the officials to develop them at the earliest. He asked higher officials to inspect PHCs and Area Hospitals and make arrangements to provide treatment to children.

Mr. Jagan also asked officials to recruit paediatric medical personnel and purchase all the medicines required to treat children.

He asked officials to vaccinate mothers of children aged below 5 years as they may be required to stay in a hospital with COVID-infected children.

Land available

Regarding the paediatric hospitals, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said that land was available in Visakhapatnam on the premises of Rani Chandramai Govt. Rehabilitation Centre and a detailed project report for the construction of a 500-bed hospital with ₹200 crore was made one and a half years ago. He construction will begin soon. Land and DPRs would be arranged for the two other hospitals.