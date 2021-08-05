Three officials suspended over leak of sensitive information

Vijayawada

05 August 2021 01:05 IST

They have been told not to leave the headquarters without permission

The State government has placed three officials of the Finance Department under suspension for leaking ‘sensitive and confidential’ information to the media.

Assistant Secretary Nagulapati Venkateswarlu, and Section Officers Kasireddy Vara Prasad and D. Sreenu Babu have been suspended based on a report submitted by Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement K.V. Rajendranath Reddy. They have been directed not to leave the headquarters without permission from the government.

Principal Secretary (Finance) Shamsher Singh Rawat issued three GOs in this regard on Wednesday. The GOs, said the government had ordered a vigilance inquiry in the light of series of reports against it in the media, leading to the suspicion regarding the leakage of ‘sensitive and confidential’ information, which were ‘twisted to malign the government and cause undue panic among the public.’

Mr. Vara Prasad’s role in leaking a ‘confidential report’ under circulation in the e-office prior to the approval by the competent officers has been indicated. The information regarding government guarantees was allegedly leaked to the media by Mr. Vara Prasad.

“Despite being aware of the sensitivity and confidentiality of the information, Mr. Vara Prasad caused unauthorised transmission of information, which primarily gives the suspicion of a deliberate leakage,” said Mr. Rawat.