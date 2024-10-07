GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three officials, attender suspended after antique coins missing from Rajampeta District Treasury in Andhra Pradesh

Coins from Vijayanagara dynasty, Tipu Sultan era and British Raj were found missing

Published - October 07, 2024 05:03 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

The Hindu Bureau,K. Umashanker

The district authorities of Annamayya district on Monday suspended four senior staff at the District Treasury Office here, after a police complaint was lodged against them by the concerned officials in connection with the missing of some coins of antiquity from the possession of the Treasury.

According to information, it came to the notice of the District Treasury Officer that some coins of antiquity, belonging to the Vijayanagara dynasty, Tippu Sultan era, and the British Raj, had gone missing from the Treasury. Acting upon this, the official reported the matter to the District Collector and complained to the Rajampeta police, suspecting four staff members, including the Assistant Treasury Officer, Sub-Treasury Officer, a cashier, and an attender. Based on this, the four employees were suspended, while the police took the attender, identified as Vishnuvardhan, into custody, and stepped up the investigation.

