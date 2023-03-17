ADVERTISEMENT

Three of family found dead

March 17, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

In a suicide note, victims allege harassment by some money lenders

Rajulapudi Srinivas
VIJAYAWADA

Three of a family died in an alleged suicide pact at Gollapudi in NTR District Commissionerate, on Friday.

In a suicide note left behind, the victims alleged that some private money lenders, who gave loans, were harassing them.

The victims were identified as Kothamasu Naga Phanindra (35), his wife Mohana Sudha (29) and his mother K. Rajeswari (61). Phanindra was running a internet centre at Sivalayam Centre in the locality.

Locals, who found the victims hanging from the ceiling in their house, alerted the Bhavanipuram police. The police registered a case under Section 306 IPC (Abetment to suicide) against the accused.

The police said while the bodies of Phanindra and his wife were found hanging, his mother was found lying dead on the floor, under mysterious circumstances.

The bodies were sent to Government General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, the police said.

Persons in distress or having suicidal tendency may Dial 100 for help.

