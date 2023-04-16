ADVERTISEMENT

Three of a family killed in bike-lorry collision in Kadapa

April 16, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Three youth belonging to a family were killed on the spot in a bike-lorry collision at Palempalle near Kadapa in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, Vardhiboyina Dinesh (26), Vardhiboyina Venkata Suresh (24) and Vardhiboyina Venkatesh (19) of Bestha Colony in Chennur were returning to their home town after purchasing fish from Vontimitta for their family business. The lorry, coming from Maharashtra to Chennai, rammed into their motorcycle during an overtake bid.

The Chennur police shifted the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. The driver of the lorry was arrested and the vehicle seized.

