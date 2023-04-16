HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three of a family killed in bike-lorry collision in Kadapa

April 16, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Three youth belonging to a family were killed on the spot in a bike-lorry collision at Palempalle near Kadapa in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, Vardhiboyina Dinesh (26), Vardhiboyina Venkata Suresh (24) and Vardhiboyina Venkatesh (19) of Bestha Colony in Chennur were returning to their home town after purchasing fish from Vontimitta for their family business. The lorry, coming from Maharashtra to Chennai, rammed into their motorcycle during an overtake bid.

The Chennur police shifted the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. The driver of the lorry was arrested and the vehicle seized.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.