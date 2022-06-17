Three of a family killed as van hits bike in Konaseema
Three persons of a family died on the spot when the two-wheeler on which they were travelling was hit by a milk van from behind at Mandapalli village under Kothapeta police limits in Konaseema district in the early hours of Friday.
The deceased were identified as Appanna Satyavathi (55), A. Venkata Lakshmi and her son A. Mahesh, belonging to Komarrajulanka village in Ravulapalem mandal of Konaseema district, said Kothapeta sub-inspector V. Manikumar.
The bodies have been sent to the Kothapeta government hospital for post-mortem.
The police have registered a case and took up investigation.
