Three of a family found dead in Yerraguntla village of Anantapur district

ANANTAPUR:

09 March 2021 12:51 IST

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the police were awaiting the relatives of the deceased to give a complaint.

Three of a family committed suicide on Tuesday at Yerraguntla village of Garladinne Mandal of Anantapur district allegedly due to some family disputes over division of property.

Garladinne Sub-Inspector of Police Kiran Kumar Reddy said that they were informed about the incident by the mother of one of the deceased Ramakrishna, 43, at .5.30 a.m. They seem to have consumed some poisonous tablets at midnight or early in the morning. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the police were awaiting the relatives of the deceased to give a complaint.

The relatives had told the police that there were no financial issues or problems for the family member who committed suicide. The other two deceased have been identified as Ramakrishna’s wife Rajeswari, 35, and son Yogendra, 15.

